Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Hits clutch homer Tuesday
Taylor went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the Rockies.
Taylor's homer sparked a three-run sixth inning that put the Dodgers ahead for good. The 26-year-old's early struggles saw him moved down the order against righties earlier this month, but he has responded with a .303/.425/.545 slash line in 10 games since his lineup demotion.
