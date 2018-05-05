Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Hits fifth homer of season against Padres
Taylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs as the Dodgers topped the Padres 4-0 on Friday.
Taylor helped provide the offense as the Dodgers' pitchers no-hit San Diego, launching his fifth homer of the season in the second inning off Joey Lucchesi. He's still got an underwhelming .232/.282/.428 slash line coming off his breakout campaign last year but he's been hitting better lately, so it's possible that he was just off to a slow start and will continue to heat up as he logs more at-bats.
