Taylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the Dodgers' 4-2 loss to the Giants on Monday.

Taylor snapped a 0-for-9 skid to start the season, launching a long solo shot off Giants starter Drew Pomeranz as part of a multi-hit day at the dish. He posted a serviceable .775 OPS last season coming off his breakout campaign of 2017, but Taylor's value figures to be hampered by his super-utility role that would deny him everyday at-bats at one position as long as the team is fully healthy.