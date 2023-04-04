Taylor went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 13-4 victory over Colorado.
Taylor's first hit of the season was a two-run homer that gave the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead. The versatile right-hander is expected to split time with David Peralta, James Outman and Mookie Betts in the outfield, but Taylor has drawn three straight starts after not playing in the first two games of the season.
