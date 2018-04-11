Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Hits first homer of season
Taylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, his first of the season, while also leaving five men on base in the Dodgers' 4-0 win over Oakland on Tuesday.
After an unexpected breakout campaign last season that saw him hit 21 home runs and put up an .850 OPS, it's been tough sledding to start the year for Taylor, who is slashing just .209/.222/.349 through 43 at-bats. It's still too early to push the panic button on a player who performed so consistently over 514 at-bats last year, but owners who drafted Taylor with the idea that he would replicate last year's production wouldn't be blamed for leaving him out of their lineups until he shows signs of turning things around.
