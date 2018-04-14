Taylor went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a pair of runs in Friday's 8-7 loss to Arizona.

The Dodgers' leadoff man took Zack Greinke deep in his first at-bat of the game. While the team remains in a funk with another loss, Taylor appears to be turning things around with four hits and two homers over his last three contests. The 2017 breakout star is still slashing a disappointing .226/.236/.396 on the year, but he built up enough equity last season to earn fantasy owners' trust for the time being.