Taylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-1 win over the Phillies.
Taylor took Spencer Howard deep to lead off the fifth inning to give the Dodgers a 3-1 cushion. The 30-year-old is slashing a respectable .275/.389/.475 with nine home runs, 35 RBI, 48 runs scored and six stolen bases. He also owns a 32:60 BB:K as he's taking walks at the highest rate in his career and is striking out at one of the lowest rates of his career. The utility man should continue to see regular playing time if Cody Bellinger (hamstring) is forced to go on the injured list.