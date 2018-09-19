Taylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Taylor played the hero Tuesday, depositing Adam Ottavino's 2-2 offering over the seats in left field for a walkoff win in the bottom of the 10th inning. He's been on a roll since the start of September, hitting .379/.471/.793 in 29 at-bats in the month. With a strong finish to the season, Taylor has an outside chance of matching last year's career-high totals if he hits four more home runs and 11 RBI.