Taylor went 1-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs Saturday against the Mets.

Taylor smashed his 15th home run of the year to put the Dodgers on the board in the sixth inning as part of a come-from-behind victory. He's now homered in three consecutive contests to raise his slugging percentage to an exceptional .549.

