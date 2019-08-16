Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Homers in first rehab appearance
Taylor (forearm) went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and three RBI in a rehab appearance with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday.
Taylor took the field for the first time since landing on the injured list with a fractured forearm on July 15. He started at shortstop and played five innings, beating out an infield single in his first at-bat and launching a two-run homer in the second. He will make his second start for the Quakes on Friday and could be ready to return to the Dodgers in a matter of days.
