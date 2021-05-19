Taylor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in a 9-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Taylor hadn't started for the Dodgers since Saturday as he nursed a wrist injury, but he looked none the worse for wear in his return to the starting nine Tuesday. The utilityman got his first start of the season at third base and slugged a two-run homer in the fifth inning to give Los Angeles a two-run lead that they did not relinquish. Taylor has been one of the most consistent hitters for the team this season, slashing .295/.430/.508 with five home runs, five stolen bases and 18 RBI.