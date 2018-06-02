Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Homers, knocks in four
Taylor went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs in Friday's win over the Rockies.
Taylor got a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and then came through with a three-run homer -- his eighth of the year -- off reliever Brooks Pounders in the sixth. Taylor is slashing .245/.328/.459 with 26 extra-base hits and 24 RBI, while his 39 runs scored rank within the top five in the NL.
