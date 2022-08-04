Taylor went 3-for-4 with two homers and three total RBI in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

After going 0-for-3 in his first rehab game, Taylor hammered Salt Lake pitching for a pair of long balls Wednesday. The utility man played both second and third base in the contest after notching six innings in left field Tuesday. Taylor is likely to be back with the Dodgers next week.