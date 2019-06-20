Taylor went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and another run scored in Wednesday's 9-2 victory over the Giants.

Taylor launched a three-run homer off Drew Pomeranz in the first inning, then swatted a solo shot in the fifth. He also added a ground-rule double in the third inning to cap off a record-breaking night with his first career multi-homer game. The 28-year-old has been making it count while he fills in for Corey Seager (hamstring). Overall this season, Taylor is batting .235/.304/.429 with seven home runs, 29 RBI and 25 runs scored.