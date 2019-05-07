Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and his third stolen base of the season Monday in the Dodgers' 5-3 win over the Braves.

Taylor has been a disappointment for the majority of the season, but he's finally beginning to pay dividends for those who stayed patient with him. While starting each of the past four days, Taylor has gone 7-for-19 with two home runs, six RBI, three runs and a steal. With A.J. Pollock (elbow) sidelined through at least the end of June, Taylor should have a good opportunity to see steady action, despite his lack of a full-time job at any position.