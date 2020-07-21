Taylor's path to playing time at second base has expanded after the Dodgers optioned Gavin Lux to their alternate training site Tuesday.

Lux, a popular preseason pick to win the NL Rookie of the Year award this season, arrived late to camp and has struggled with the bat and glove since his return, so the team decided not to carry him on their Opening Day roster. That opens up more playing time for both Taylor and Enrique Hernandez, though the pair will probably assume a share of the starting second-base job rather than one player winning the job outright. Taylor has enjoyed a strong spring training and summer camp, and he went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, two runs and four RBI in Monday's exhibition game against Arizona.