Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Joining Game 1 lineup
Taylor will be in the lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS against the Nationals on Thursday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Taylor will receive the starting nod with southpaw Patrick Corbin taking the mound for Washington, though it's not official which position he'll play. The utility man had a .262/.333/462 slash line with 12 home runs and eight stolen bases in 124 games.
