Taylor went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple, a walk and three RBI in Saturday's win over Colorado.

Taylor helped the Dodgers get off to a quick start in the first inning with a two-run triple, then launched a 446-foot solo homer to center field in the fourth. The three-RBI performance was the second for Taylor in as many days, while the long ball was his fifth in September. Taylor is locked into a starting role with a .283/.380/.494 slash line, seven homers and 30 RBI overall this season.