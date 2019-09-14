Taylor went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Friday night against the Mets.

Taylor didn't draw the start, but he drove home a pair of runs in the seventh inning to put the Dodgers up 6-1. The 29-year-old utility man was just 1-for-16 over his last six games entering the series opener, so Friday's performance was a step in the right direction.