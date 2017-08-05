Taylor went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Friday's 6-0 win over the Mets.

He led off the game with his 14th homer of the year, giving Yu Darvish all the offense he would need in his Dodgers debut, but Taylor also scored in the fifth and seventh innings to provide plenty of insurance. The 26-year-old utility player now has a .928 OPS as he builds further on his breakout season.