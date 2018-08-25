Taylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the Dodgers' 11-1 win over the Padres on Friday.

It was the 14th long ball of the season for the 27-year-old, who is now slashing .249/.324/.439 through 458 at-bats. The .754 OPS isn't on par with the .850 mark he put up in last year's breakout campaign, but Taylor has still managed to put together a productive season for the Dodgers, as he's laced 29 doubles, eight triples and swiped nine bases to go along with the 14 homers.