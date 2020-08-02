Taylor went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
Taylor came in as a defensive replacement for Corey Seager in the sixth inning. Taylor's lone at-bat came in the eighth, and he made it count, providing the Dodgers' final three runs of the night with his first long ball of the year. The utility man doesn't have a single defined role in 2020, but he's hitting a respectable .269/.424/.385 with five RBI in nine games. It's his dual abilities to get on base and cover multiple positions that will keep him in the lineup.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Swipes first bag•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Reaches three times•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: In line for frequent starts at 2B•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Competing for time at second base•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Returns from shoulder soreness•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Not playing Friday•