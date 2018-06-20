Taylor left Wednesday's game against the Cubs with left hamstring tightness, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It seemed like his removal may have been related to Taylor getting hit on the left ankle by a pitch in the first inning, but he likely tweaked his hamstring on a different play. The Dodgers have an off day Thursday, but it is unclear if Taylor will be ready to return for the weekend series against the Mets. Enrique Hernandez is next in line to get starts at shortstop if Taylor misses more time.

