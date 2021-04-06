Taylor left Monday's game against the Athletics after being struck by a pitch on his left elbow, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Taylor was initially able to remain in the contest, but he was later removed after it became evident his elbow was bothering him. He'll be considered day-to-day until the team reveals more information on his status.
