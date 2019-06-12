Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Likely to replace injured Seager
Taylor is expected to step in as the Dodgers' everyday shortstop with Corey Seager likely to miss multiple weeks after suffering a strained hamstring in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Angels, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Since manager Dave Roberts named Enrique Hernandez the team's primary second baseman out of spring training, Taylor has been pushed into a utility role that has limited him to 43 starts (across four different positions) through the Dodgers' first 68 games. The lack of steady action has probably played a part in Taylor's disappointing .218/.283/.391 batting line, but the 28-year-old will warrant more attention in the fantasy realm now that he's on track to get his first extended opportunity of the season to handle full-time duties. Seager is slated to undergo an MRI later Tuesday, at which point it should become more apparent how long Taylor might be in line to stick around as a lineup regular.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....