Taylor is expected to step in as the Dodgers' everyday shortstop with Corey Seager likely to miss multiple weeks after suffering a strained hamstring in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Angels, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Since manager Dave Roberts named Enrique Hernandez the team's primary second baseman out of spring training, Taylor has been pushed into a utility role that has limited him to 43 starts (across four different positions) through the Dodgers' first 68 games. The lack of steady action has probably played a part in Taylor's disappointing .218/.283/.391 batting line, but the 28-year-old will warrant more attention in the fantasy realm now that he's on track to get his first extended opportunity of the season to handle full-time duties. Seager is slated to undergo an MRI later Tuesday, at which point it should become more apparent how long Taylor might be in line to stick around as a lineup regular.