Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Logs 22nd double
Taylor went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Brewers.
Taylor plated a run in the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie, delivering his 42nd RBI of the season. He's batting .279 through 15 games to start the month of July, although his playing time figures to take a hit after the recent acquisition of Manny Machado. Taylor will shift gears and serve as the Dodgers' super-utility man during the second half of the year.
