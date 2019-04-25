Taylor will start at shortstop and bat seventh Thursday against the Cubs, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Taylor will pick up his third start in as many days, but it's worth noting that all three have come with lefties on the mound for Chicago. As such, Taylor still looks to be stuck in a short-side platoon role, though his ability to slot in at multiple spots in the outfield and infield occasions earns him work versus right-handed pitching. The lack of a clear everyday role hurts Taylor, but the Dodgers would probably find more at-bats for him if he wasn't struggling mightily at the plate to begin the season. He owns a .521 OPS through the Dodgers' first 26 games and has struck out 29.2 percent of the time.