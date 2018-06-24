Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Misses another game
Taylor (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Taylor said his hamstring felt better Saturday, when he was able to pinch hit, but he remains out of the starting lineup. He's still considered day-to-day. Enrique Hernandez will make his third straight start at shortstop.
