Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Moved to sixth in lineup
Taylor was moved down to third in the order Friday against the Reds, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
He has started 35 of 37 games from the leadoff spot, but is hitting just .229/.299/.408, which is good enough to play every day in this decimated Dodgers lineup, but not good enough to remain atop the order. Chase Utley is leading off against righty Matt Harvey.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Reaches base three times•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Hits fifth homer of season against Padres•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Starting at shortstop•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Fills box score Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Doubles vs. Nats•
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...