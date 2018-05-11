Taylor was moved down to third in the order Friday against the Reds, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

He has started 35 of 37 games from the leadoff spot, but is hitting just .229/.299/.408, which is good enough to play every day in this decimated Dodgers lineup, but not good enough to remain atop the order. Chase Utley is leading off against righty Matt Harvey.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories