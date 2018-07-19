Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Moves to super-utility role
With Manny Machado expected to take over as the Dodgers' primary shortstop, Taylor will revert to a super-utility role, seeing starts at shortstop, second base and all over the outfield, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The Dodgers' huge acquisition over the All-Star break will affect Taylor's status as an everyday player. That said, the 27-year-old's ability to play all over the field should keep him in the lineup more often than not. Taylor figures to see most of his starts against righties somewhere in the outfield, while filling in for Max Muncy at the keystone against southpaws. The Dodgers announced that Machado will also play at the hot corner -- after primarily playing shortstop with the Orioles this season -- allowing Taylor to spell him at short on days when Justin Turner gets rested.
