Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Nabs two steals Sunday
Taylor started at shortstop and went 1-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases and a run scored in Sunday's 12-1 win over Seattle.
Taylor had been situated on the bench for three of the Dodgers' previous four contests, but the presence of the designated hitter on the road against Seattle allowed him to re-enter the starting lineup. The 27-year-old had been lagging in the stolen base category after swiping 17 bags last year, but he has picked up production in that category with four steals in his last three starts, bringing his 2018 total up to nine on 15 attempts. Taylor will continue to fill a super-utility role down the stretch, seeing occasional starts at multiple defensive positions.
