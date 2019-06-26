Taylor went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two stolen bases Tuesday in the Dodgers' 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Taylor's RBI double in the top of the sixth inning proved to be the decisive run of the night, but his fantasy managers likely took greater notice of his contributions on the basepaths. The 28-year-old hadn't even attempted a steal since June 2, but his great wheels -- he ranks in the 89th percentile of all players this season in terms of sprint speed, per Baseball Savant -- should earn him a green light when he identifies a good opportunity to run. Taylor will bat sixth in the series finale Wednesday and man shortstop, where he's been a regular the past two weeks with Corey Seager (hamstring) on the shelf.