Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Nabs two steals
Taylor went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two stolen bases Tuesday in the Dodgers' 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
Taylor's RBI double in the top of the sixth inning proved to be the decisive run of the night, but his fantasy managers likely took greater notice of his contributions on the basepaths. The 28-year-old hadn't even attempted a steal since June 2, but his great wheels -- he ranks in the 89th percentile of all players this season in terms of sprint speed, per Baseball Savant -- should earn him a green light when he identifies a good opportunity to run. Taylor will bat sixth in the series finale Wednesday and man shortstop, where he's been a regular the past two weeks with Corey Seager (hamstring) on the shelf.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...