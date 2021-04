Taylor (back) will sit again Saturday against the Padres but may be able to return to the lineup Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Taylor was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's season opener due to lower-back tightness and remained on the bench Friday, but it doesn't sound as though he's in line for an extended absence. He owns a solid .817 OPS through 67 plate appearances this season, but the Dodgers have plenty of quality depth options to use in his place.