site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-chris-taylor-not-starting-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Taylor (back) isn't starting Friday's game against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Taylor will be out of the lineup for a second straight game as he deals with lower-back tightness. Max Muncy will shift to second base while Edwin Rios starts at first base Friday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read