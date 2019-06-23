Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Taylor started the last seven games at shortstop with Corey Seager (hamstring) on the injured list, and he went 10-for-24 with three doubles and two homers in that stretch. The 28-year-old heads to the bench Sunday while Enrique Hernandez takes over at shortstop.