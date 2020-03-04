Play

Manager Dave Roberts said Taylor is dealing with a sore shoulder, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

It was originally thought that Taylor suffered a setback in his recovery from a sore right forearm, which slowed him earlier in camp, but it turns out the issue is actually related to his shoulder. Regardless of the injury, Taylor said he isn't planning on returning to game action until he's feeling 100 percent. Once healthy, he's expected to fill a super-utility role for the Dodgers.

