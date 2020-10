Taylor (ankle) is not in the lineup for Game 6 of the NLCS against Atlanta on Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Taylor injured his right ankle on a defensive play in the eighth inning of Game 5 on Saturday. He remained in the game to close out the inning but was removed for a pinch hitter in the ninth. The injury is evidently severe enough that he'll sit for at least one game, though he's expected to be available off the bench, per Eric Stephen of SBNation.com.