Dodgers' Chris Taylor: On bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Taylor is not in the lineup Friday against the Angels, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Taylor sits after starting 15 of the last 16 games, appearing at five different positions. Enrique Hernandez starts at second base in this one, Taylor's most frequent spot recently.
