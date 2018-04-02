Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Out of lineup Monday
Taylor is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Taylor will head to the bench for a breather after starting the first four games of the season and going 4-for-15 with three runs scored. In his place, Joc Pederson will start in center field and hit leadoff.
