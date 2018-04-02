Taylor is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Taylor will head to the bench for a breather after starting the first four games of the season and going 4-for-15 with three runs scored. In his place, Joc Pederson will start in center field and hit leadoff.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories