Taylor isn't starting in Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Taylor returned from a side injury to start at shortstop in Saturday's win, going 0-for-3 with a walk and his first stolen base of the campaign. However, Mookie Betts is making his first career start at shortstop Sunday, with Miguel Vargas starting at second base and Jason Heyward in right field. Though Taylor appears to have moved past the injury, he's not being used as an everyday player this season, so it's not surprising to see his name out of the lineup.