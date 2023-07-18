Taylor is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Orioles.

On Monday, Taylor received his first start since coming off the injured list Friday, though he had logged four at-bats in a non-starting role over the weekend. The utility man produced the biggest hit of the contest Monday against Baltimore, belting a sixth-inning grand slam that turned a two-run Dodgers deficit into a two-run lead. Taylor started at shortstop before moving to left field late in the game, but Miguel Rojas is starting at shortstop Tuesday while David Peralta is manning left field.