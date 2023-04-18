site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Out of lineup Tuesday
Taylor (side) is not in the lineup Tuesday night against the Mets.
Taylor was pulled from Monday's series opener versus New York after experiencing discomfort in his left side on a throw from the outfield. Consider him day-to-day for now.
