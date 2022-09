Taylor is not in Monday's lineup against the Giants, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

Mookie Betts is getting the start at second base for the second time in three games while Trayce Thompson is in the lineup against a righty, so perhaps Taylor could be more of a part-time player going forward. Taylor is hitting .171/.289/.303 with two home runs and three steals in 23 games since returning from injury Aug. 5.