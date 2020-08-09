Taylor is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants.
Taylor started five of the past six games and went 4-for-19 with three runs and two RBI in that stretch, but he'll take a seat for the series finale. Enrique Hernandez will start at shortstop in place of Corey Seager (back), while Max Muncy works at second base.
