Taylor is out of Sunday's lineup against the Tigers, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He has played in 40 straight games, hitting .360/.411/.646 with eight home runs and four steals over that stretch, and will get the matinee off. Enrique Hernandez will start in center field and hit ninth.

