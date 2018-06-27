Taylor (hamstring) is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Cubs.

Taylor has gone 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI while pinch hitting in four straight games while dealing with the hamstring injury, so there's nothing wrong with him at the plate, he just isn't ready to play the field or spend a lot of time on the bases. Enrique Hernandez will start at shortstop and hit fifth. Look for Taylor to once again get a pinch-hit opportunity if it makes sense Wednesday.

