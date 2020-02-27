Taylor (forearm) will bat leadoff and start in left field during Thursday's Cactus League game against the Indians, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Taylor didn't appear in any of the Dodgers' past three spring games after irritating his forearm/biceps on a check swing during the Sunday's 4-2 win over the Cubs. The utility man looks to be healthy again after a few days off and shouldn't have his preparation for the regular season derailed because of the injury.