Taylor went 1-for-3 with solo home run in Thursday's comeback win over the Rockies.

Taylor took Rockies' closer Wade Davis deep to lead off the top of the ninth inning, giving the Dodgers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The 27-year-old started in left field Thursday, but he has played all over the diamond while starting the club's last six contests. Despite his recent run of playing time, Taylor figures to miss a start or two per week as manager Dave Roberts continues to juggle his surplus of positional talent.

