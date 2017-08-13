Taylor 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and his 17th home run of the season in Saturday's win over the Padres.

The 26-year-old is doing his best Cody Bellinger impression this month, tallying his fifth homer in August which is just one short of his fellow breakout star's total in as many games. The super utility man has found a regular home in left field for the Dodgers, but manager Dave Roberts will have to do some depth chart shuffling with Adrian Gonzalez (back) returning as soon as next week. Taylor and his impressive .310/.379/.554 slash line will almost assuredly remain a regular in the Dodgers' lineup due to his positional flexibility.