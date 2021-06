Taylor went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.

The utility man started the game at shortstop before shifting to center field when Mookie Betts (illness) departed in the sixth inning. Taylor collected three of the Dodgers' eight hits in the contest -- including their only double -- and scored on a double-play groundout in the eighth inning. He has two multi-hit efforts in his past three games.